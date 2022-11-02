Richard Preston, owner of Richie’s, has decided to sell with Harris Shields Estate Agents after 24 years running the seafront cafe.

Located on Bridlington South Beach with a beautiful view, Richie’s is a popular venue for locals and visitors alike.

Richard explained that he has recently bought a hotel and restaurant and that “the cafe will need to be refurbished in the next few years, and at the moment my sights are set on getting the hotel and restaurant up and running”.

Iconic local business Richie's cafe up for sale for £1.2 million

Speaking on the possible new ownership, Richard said: “It’s never going to be Richie’s again, obviously, but I would like to be able to visit and see someone improve it and put their own stamp on it.”

Richard has run businesses in Bridlington since he was 21, starting with an ice cream kiosk on the seafront.

Now, more than 30 years later, he is selling another thriving local business for £1.2million.

Richard’s passion for Bridlington is evident. He said: “The views are second to none - no one has had a better office view than I have had, it’s just incredible!

Advertisement Hide Ad

The busy seafront cafe is a favourite of locals and visitors alike so many will be sad when the business change hands.

“There have been too many highlights to count! It’s been a rollercoaster but I don’t regret opening the cafe.

“It’s been a fantastic business to run and the people I have met over the years - you cannot put into words how I feel. It’s been a part of me for almost half of my life.

“You see similar faces coming to Bridlington year after year. There are some really dedicated visitors who really love the place - they love it just as much as I do really!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people will be sad to see the cafe in different hands, with many already trying to convince Richard not to sell.