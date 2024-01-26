Report of school children being present at a fight in Scarborough prompts police appeal for information
It happened at around 3.30pm on Thursday, January 25.
Officers say they are aware of comments circulating on social media and potentially witnesses who they haven't yet spoken to so they are asking that if you were present at the incident or witnessed the fight to get in touch.
There was a report of lots of school children being present at the fight, and officers are asking parents to speak to their children.
North Yorkshire Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have filmed some or all of the incident to also please get in touch.
Call 101 quoting reference number 12240015172.