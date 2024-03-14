The research group has now changed their name from 'Filey Bay 1779' to 'Yorkshire Coast 1779'. Photo courtesy of James Hardisty.

The Filey Bay 1779 Research Group Ltd was established in 2020 and aims to promote tourism on the Yorkshire coast while preserving local heritage and culture.

The research group has now changed their name from ‘Filey Bay 1779’ to ‘Yorkshire Coast 1779’.

Since the group’s conception they have expanded every year and have researched more about the Battle of Flamborough Head and how it has affected the surrounding coastal communities.

This new name reflects this and how the battle is a part of coastal history and is a way to bring different communities together.

A Spokesperson for the group said: “Bridlington witnessed an anxious time in the days leading up to the battle due to the presence of the enemy squadron so close to land.

“The Baltic convoy of over 40 ships harboured under the safety of the guns of Scarborough Castle on September 23, and prisoners aboard the Bonhomme Richard escaped to Butcher's Haven in Filey Bay!

“The coastal communities all witnessed the dramatic event and feared an invasion was eminent.

“Those that could, such as the Graemes of Sewerby Hall, buried their treasure in the garden and escaped to York, whilst those left behind witnessed a fierce and volatile sea battle from the cliffs of Bempton, Speeton ad Filey Brigg, with even an eye-witness account from Scarborough.”