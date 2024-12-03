Residents at Bridlington care home thrilled by visit from Collette Tyler School of Dance

Youngsters at Collette Tyler School of Dance perform for Mallard Court care home residents.

Residents and guests at the Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington enjoyed an evening of delight and elation with a live performance that took place at the home.

Dance school Collette Tyler School of Dance performed a selection of incredible routines featuring ballet, tap and modern dance.

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the band performed their finale song Get Ready, featuring Blake Shelton.

The hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.

General Manager, Angela Dooley-Widd said:, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers.

"We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

One resident said “The children were incredible! They had so much confidence and energy!”

Mallard Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare.