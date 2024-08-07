Residents at Scarborough Hall care home celebrate Yorkshire day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Scarborough Hall Care Home were proud to celebrate all things Yorkshire on Yorkshire Day, August 1.

Yorkshire Day was first celebrated in 1975 in Beverly. The day commemorates the Battle of Minden between Britain-Hanover and French forces in 1759, along with the emancipation of British Empire slaves in 1834, for which Yorkshire MP William Wilberforce fought a tireless campaign.

Residents at Scarborough Hall celebrated the largest county in the UK by listening to some traditional Yorkshire music during the Hunmanbees ukulele band, sampling some Yorkshire delicacies such as Yorkshire puddings and Yorkshire themed menu, Staff put together a quiz where residents had to guess the meaning of different words in Yorkshire dialect which proved hilarious!

Charlotte Nurse , General Manager at Scarborough Hall Care Home, said: “We have had a brilliant day celebrating God’s own county. Lots of our residents are from, have lived in or visited Yorkshire and it was lovely for them to be able to share their stories with us.”

The Hunmanbees

Resident Jean commented: “Yorkshire is the most stunning place, I have spent so many happy times here – it a wonderful place to visit and I would suggest it for anyone who asked and I very much enjoyed my pint of Yorkshire bitter.”

