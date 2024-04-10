Residents can check blood pressure at Whitby Library as part of pilot scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whitby Library is offering a walk-in blood pressure point for the public to make use of which could alleviate the pressures on doctor’s surgeries.

There are two blood pressure monitors available, one as a self-service in the library branch with easy-to-follow guidance provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other can be borrowed on a loan period of up to 10 days.

Adele Duffield, outreach librarian, and Andrew Stewart, public health officer, with the new blood pressure monitor in Whitby Library.

It is the first library in North Yorkshire to introduce a pressure station and will act as a pilot.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of community development, Nic Harne, said: “Once again our libraries are proving to be much more than books.

"Our library strategy includes working with local communities and helping to promote improved health and wellbeing which this pilot demonstrates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have joined with our public health team in offering the service to alleviate pressure on doctor’s surgeries, as there are waiting lists for access to blood pressure machines.

“As a well-used space in the town, we hope many people take advantage of the new service.”

Blood Pressure UK has warned that high blood pressure is a serious condition and can lead to major health problems.

If left untreated, high blood pressure can cause heart and kidney failure, sight problems and vascular dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One in three adults, which is the equivalent of about 16 million people, has high blood pressure in the UK which rises to 50 per cent of over-65s, according to the Age UK charity.

The county has a higher average age of its residents than other parts of the country. According to the 2021 Census, a quarter of North Yorkshire’s 615,000 residents are aged 65 and over, compared to a national average of 18.4 per cent.

North Yorkshire Council’s director of public health, Louise Wallace, added: “Monitoring your blood pressure is incredibly important and spotting abnormalities can save lives.

"We hope identifying any problems can be a catalyst to individuals contacting their local community pharmacy.

“High blood pressure can result in heart attacks and strokes and isn’t just a worry for older people.