Residents encouraged to attend Acts of Remembrance in Pocklington

Pocklington World War I memorial on Market Street - Image: Google Maps

Two Acts of Remembrance will take place in Pocklington as part of Remembrance Day commemorations.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, November 9, the Remembrance Day Parade will depart from Pocklington School driveway, West Green, at 2pm.

The parade will proceed to the World War II memorial on Grape Lane before continuing to the World War I memorial on Market Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To allow the parade to go ahead a number of road closures will be in effect in the town centre from 1.30pm.

Roads closed include Railway Street, Station Road, Grape Lane, Pavement, Market Place, Dean’s Lane and Market Street.

On Tuesday, November 11, a short service will be held at the World War I Memorial on Market Street from 10.50am to 11.10am.

This will include the national 2-minute silence at 11am.

Market Street will be closed from 10.45am until 11.15am to allow the service to take place safely.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.