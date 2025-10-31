Residents encouraged to attend Acts of Remembrance in Pocklington
On Sunday, November 9, the Remembrance Day Parade will depart from Pocklington School driveway, West Green, at 2pm.
The parade will proceed to the World War II memorial on Grape Lane before continuing to the World War I memorial on Market Street.
To allow the parade to go ahead a number of road closures will be in effect in the town centre from 1.30pm.
Roads closed include Railway Street, Station Road, Grape Lane, Pavement, Market Place, Dean’s Lane and Market Street.
On Tuesday, November 11, a short service will be held at the World War I Memorial on Market Street from 10.50am to 11.10am.
This will include the national 2-minute silence at 11am.
Market Street will be closed from 10.45am until 11.15am to allow the service to take place safely.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend.