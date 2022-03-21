Residents invited to shape future planning developments by completing consultation survey

Stephen Hunt, head of planning at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, is pictured with Councillor Claire Holmes.

The aim of the guide is to preserve the unique identity and character of the towns and villages across the area to ensure any new developments and planning applications reflect the style of the region.

When produced, the guide will sit alongside local plan policies and will act as a point of reference for those submitting future applications as it will detail what needs to be considered before planning permission is granted.

While people are encouraged to complete the survey online paper copies of the consultation will be available at all the council’s libraries and customer service centres.

Councillor Claire Holmes, portfolio holder for planning, housing and infrastructure at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said creating the guide is a way for residents to have their say on what they would like to see being given priority as new developments come forward.

She said: “The East Riding has a variety of landscapes and building styles with each town, village, coastal resort and settlements having their own unique identity and character.

“We want to consider who people want to live and work now as well as in the future which is why we’re asking out residents to let us know how they feel about where they live, what is special about it, what they think works and what doesn’t and what they would like to see in the future.”

The consultation will run until Monday, April 18 and anyone wishing to complete the survey can do so by visiting https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/EastRidingDesignGuidePublicConsultation/