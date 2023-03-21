Residents past and present invited to celebrate as Edgehill Community Association turns 50

Edgehill Community Association is a small, registered charity, set up to provide support and social activities to people in Edgehill and surrounding communities.

Throughout its life, the community association has provided a café, affordable childcare and an array of community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It provides twice-weekly senior lunch clubs, a supper club, over 60’s group, craft group and themed clubs for young people.

Edgehill Community Association celebrate their 50th birthday on Friday March 24

The team also run regular social events to bring people together for a chat, a cuppa and the odd bingo win!

All are welcome to attend the birthday celebration and enjoy some light refreshments, have a go at some of the craft projects, add an Edgehill memory to the tree and reminisce over 50 years of photographs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrations take place on Friday March 24 from 11am-5pm at Falsgrave Community Resource Centre.