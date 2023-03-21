News you can trust since 1882
Residents past and present invited to celebrate as Edgehill Community Association turns 50

Edgehill Community Association is inviting people from the local community, past and present, to celebrate their 50th Birthday on Friday March 24.

By Louise Perrin
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 17:46 GMT

Edgehill Community Association is a small, registered charity, set up to provide support and social activities to people in Edgehill and surrounding communities.

Throughout its life, the community association has provided a café, affordable childcare and an array of community groups.

It provides twice-weekly senior lunch clubs, a supper club, over 60’s group, craft group and themed clubs for young people.

Edgehill Community Association celebrate their 50th birthday on Friday March 24
The team also run regular social events to bring people together for a chat, a cuppa and the odd bingo win!

All are welcome to attend the birthday celebration and enjoy some light refreshments, have a go at some of the craft projects, add an Edgehill memory to the tree and reminisce over 50 years of photographs.

The celebrations take place on Friday March 24 from 11am-5pm at Falsgrave Community Resource Centre.

To find out more call 01723 374461.

Residents