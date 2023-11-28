Residents share Christmas wishes in new competition to win a 'Scarborough Gift Card'

Scarborough residents have been sharing their ideas of a dream Christmas as part of the new competition that will make one person’s festive dreams come true.

Yorkshire Coast BID is behind the Win Your Dream Christmas competition, which launched in early November with a £1,000 Scarborough Gift Card as a possible prize.

The gift card can be spent with over 80 businesses in the town/city, including shops, restaurants, attractions, salons and more.

The Scarborough Gift Card, part of the Town & City Gift Card concept, launched in the town in November 2020, as part of efforts to encourage local shopping, with a digital version of the card launching in 2021.

Being surrounded by family for a traditional Christmas lunch, a cosy Christmas Eve in matching PJs by a crackling fire, pantomimes and meals out, waking up to snow on Christmas morning, and twinkly Christmas trees covered in baubles are some of the Dream Christmas suggestions that have been received in the competition so far.

Kerry Carruthers from Yorkshire Coast BID said the Win Your Dream Christmas competition gives people the chance to have the Christmas of their dreams:

“Reading the entries from Scarborough has been heart-warming. It is clear that people want to spend time with those they love this Christmas, with enough money to fill the fridge, treat friends and family to lovely gifts, and make new memories.

“With a £1,000 Scarborough Gift Card in their pocket, the winner can enjoy the festive season in style, from a meal with friends, to decorating their house, choosing matching Christmas PJs to buying tasty treats for the season. The only thing we can’t promise is snow! To enter, simply tell us what your dream Christmas would be, and choose the Scarborough Gift Card as the card you would like to win.”

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex, founders of the Town & City Gift Card concept and said the competition is a reminder of the importance of shopping local.

“Win Your Dream Christmas is a fun, festive competition but it’s also a reminder that everything we need for a Dream Christmas can be found on our doorsteps. In our August 2023 survey, over 98% of people said they’re keen to support local this Christmas. The Scarborough Gift Card is an easy way to support local whilst also giving a gift of ultimate local choice.”

The Win Your Dream Christmas competition closes on the Friday, December 8.