Residents skip and flip for Scarborough's traditional pancake day celebrations

At noon, Cllr Eric Broadbent, the borough’s mayor, rang the pancake bell on North Street to herald the start of the day’s activities.

The annual fancy dress pancake races took place on Aberdeen Walk, with teams of two from different businesses participating.

Teams included Marson & Co, Hays Travel, Saint Catherine’s, Scarborough Athletic Football Club, Age UK, Boyes, Huntriss Row McDonald’s, Gladstone Road Primary School, Orchard Lodge and

Boyes' Batman and the Joker win the races.

The winner of the Golden Frying Pan was Boyes.

The teams competed to win the Golden Frying Pan, and they earnt extra points by participating in fancy dress, entertaining the crowd and how much pancake they had left in their pan by the end of the race.

The event was staged by Scarborough Borough Council, in partnership with radio station This Is The Coast. The obstacle course was devised by Everyone Active.

As per tradition, Scarborough Sea Cadets cooked and served pancakes at their HQ on East Sandgate.

The crowd looking on.

Children from schools across the town, and families, participated in the Foreshore Road skipping tradition.

