Residents skip and flip for Scarborough's traditional pancake day celebrations
Scarborough’s annual skipping and pancake races returned today, Tuesday February 21.
At noon, Cllr Eric Broadbent, the borough’s mayor, rang the pancake bell on North Street to herald the start of the day’s activities.
The annual fancy dress pancake races took place on Aberdeen Walk, with teams of two from different businesses participating.
Teams included Marson & Co, Hays Travel, Saint Catherine’s, Scarborough Athletic Football Club, Age UK, Boyes, Huntriss Row McDonald’s, Gladstone Road Primary School, Orchard Lodge and
The winner of the Golden Frying Pan was Boyes.
The teams competed to win the Golden Frying Pan, and they earnt extra points by participating in fancy dress, entertaining the crowd and how much pancake they had left in their pan by the end of the race.
The event was staged by Scarborough Borough Council, in partnership with radio station This Is The Coast. The obstacle course was devised by Everyone Active.
As per tradition, Scarborough Sea Cadets cooked and served pancakes at their HQ on East Sandgate.
Children from schools across the town, and families, participated in the Foreshore Road skipping tradition.
The event is more than 100 years old and is thought to have started in 1903 when fishermen gave disused fishing rope to children.