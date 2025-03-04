Residents urged to have their say on proposed new council wards across the East Riding

The proposed council ward boundaries. Image courtesy of the Local Government Boundary Commission

New boundaries are being proposed for council wards in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Local Government Boundary Commission wants to hear what residents and local organisations think about the proposals.

A ten-week consultation on the proposals will run until Monday, May 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries.

It is reviewing East Riding of Yorkshire to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

The Commission has published proposals for changes to East Riding of Yorkshire.

It is proposing that there should be 67 councillors, representing 11 three-councillor wards and 17 two-councillor wards.

Most ward boundaries will change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposed changes include: - Placing Market Weighton in a ward with neighbouring village of Holme-upon-Spalding-Moor

- Proposing a single ward covering the town of Elloughton-cum-Brough

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the Commission, said: “We want people in East Riding of Yorkshire to help us.

“We have drawn up proposals for new wards in East Riding of Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities.

"We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

"Residents and local organisations can help us do that.

"We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.

“It’s easy to get involved.

"Go to our website. Or you can email or write to us.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that.

"It’s really simple, so do get involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Commission has a dedicated section on its website where people can see the detail of the proposals and comment on the names of wards and their boundaries:

Visit https://www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/east-riding-yorkshire for more.

People can also give their views by email at [email protected], and by post at: Review Officer (East Riding of Yorkshire); LGBCE; 7th Floor; 3 Bunhill Row; London; EC1Y 8YZ.