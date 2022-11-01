Respected Scarborough businessman and carpet shop owner passes away at the age of 85

Terry Muggeson

Mr Muggeson was born in Leicestershire, one of nine children, to parents Henry Percy and Olive Muggeson.

The family moved first to Stanton Woodhouse, Derbyshire and then Skegness where Mr Muggeson became an apprentice carpet fitter at Keightleys department store.

He spent part of his National Service in Cyprus before briefly returning to Keightleys, but moved to Scarborough after meeting wife-to-be Margaret Anne Jones.

The couple married in Scarborough on June 6, 1960.

They went on to have three children, Dianne, Andrew and Sarah, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Son, Andrew Muggeson said: “Dad was a very well-known and respected businessman in the Scarborough area, mainly due to having a retail carpet shop for over 30 years in the St Johns Rd.

“He was very skilled and had a mountain of knowledge in the old school methods of carpet fitting which I’m grateful was passed down to me.

“He used to sit for hours and sometimes even days hand sewing carpets together.

“The skin on his fingers were like rocks from pushing endless needless back and forth through the carpets.

Daughter Sarah said: “Dad always used to say “I’m a lucky man and I’ve been lucky all my life.”

Mr Muggeson’s funeral will take place on Friday November 4 at St Mark's Church at 1pm (black dress optional) to be followed by cremation at Woodland's Crematorium (for family and close friends only) at 2pm.

A wake will follow at East Ayton Lodge (all welcome).

