'Respitality' launched in Scarborough to help support vital caring roles

Carers Plus Yorkshire is launching Rights to Respitality – a programme of respite through hospitality, with afternoon tea sessions in Leyburn and Northallerton and a film showing in Scarborough.

It is also asking carers to help shape a programme of opportunities and to understand what respite means to carers on a day-to-day basis.

Elizabeth McPherson, the chief executive of Carers Plus Yorkshire, said: “Respite does not have to always mean a holiday or time away - it can be as little as a break from the routine of the every-day.

Carers Plus Yorkshire community engagement advisor Sarah Cockburn (front right) with Stuart Wilson, Paul Connor and fellow Stepping Out members on a respite walk in Scarborough.

“A hair-cut, a coffee with friends, a meal out together, a walk round the park, a surprise cinema trip.

“We know the power of finding 'time for yourself’ or time doing something different with the person you care for.

“Respitality is about us helping to make this more possible.

"Over the coming weeks and months we will be building a number of bite-sized opportunities and offers with colleagues from the hospitality, leisure and cultural sectors across North Yorkshire.”

One activity the group offers is Stepping Out, a walking group which allows carers to ‘switch off’ and enjoy each others’ company while walking in Scarborough.

The need for the support it offers is highlighted by the fact that around one in 10 North Yorkshire residents act as carers for relatives or friends.

Around 6,000 of those are young people, some still at school.

The Carers UK charity has recently published a State of Caring report which reveals the cost of living crisis is now a challenge for more than three-quarters of the carers it questioned.

Cllr Michael Harrison, the county council’s executive member for health and adult services, said: “In North Yorkshire, we have around 80,000 carers and they perform a valuable role in looking after those who need help.

“They come from all walks of life and some are still school age so it is vitally important that we do everything we can to support them.

“The Carers UK report confirms that many carers are also now experiencing pressure from the cost of living crisis and it is important that everyone can find out easily what support they are entitled to.”

Information on ways to help cope with cost of living issues is available online, at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/cost-living-support.

Those who look after someone who could not manage without help have a right to have their needs assessed. A carer’s assessment will look at the care provided and how that affects the carer’s life.

Find out about a carer’s assessment at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/carer-assessment.

Carers emergency cards are also available to identify individuals as a carer, so in the event of an accident or other emergency the authorities can step in to offer emergency help.

Request a carers emergency card at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/carers-emergency-card.

Unpaid carers have a right to request flexible working, time off in emergencies and parental leave from their employer. Details are available from carers centres or the Carers UK website at https://www.carersuk.org/

The Carers UK website also includes information about benefits which could be available to both carers and those they help, with details available at https://www.carersuk.org/help-and-advice/get-resources/looking-after-someone

