Restoration by Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society volunteers leads to the rebirth of Venus

The coble Venus is given a new coat of paint.

Venus, one of the two cobles taken on by the society as museum transfers from Hartlepool Borough Council, has now come out of the Beck Hill workshop looking like a new build.

The team of volunteers from the BSCPS, under the leadership of retired local coble builder John Clarkson, has proved what can be done to save these beautiful traditional north east coast craft.

The boat has now been moved to a different location for the final fitting out and rigging for sail.

The boat’s carcass with old planks stripped out.

A BSCPS spokesperson said: “Thought to be the oldest surviving coble in existence, apart from perhaps Grace Darling of the Forfarshire rescue fame, Venus looked destined for a very uncertain future.

“Launched in 1900 as a pilot coble, she worked out of Hartlepool seeking ships to pilot into the Tees, often going as far down the coast as Whitby and even Flamborough Head.

“She was rescued from a watery grave in 1992 and then tastefully restored and returned to sail by the late Dr Dave Kipling in 1994.

“Ownership passed to Hartlepool Borough Council at a later stage and she, along with the double-ender Viking, could be seen as museum exhibits afloat in Jackson Dock. These two vessels were in poor condition and after prolonged negotiations it was agreed both traditional craft would be transferred to the ownership of the BSCPS.

The first plank is placed on the coble.

“The restoration began in August last year and work progressed on a part-time basis over the past five months; two new strakes being fitted either side, new gunwales, stern, thofts and a number of timbers.

“When she finally came out the workshop we could not believe the transformation. Her sleek lines and profile being enhanced by her black hull and cream inboard colour, replicating the colour of those pilot cobles from a bygone era.

“With the workshop clear, work on the coble Gratitude is now under way.”

Gratitude will soon be making way for another of the society’s cobles Gansey Lass. All this work is undertaken by the volunteers of the society.

The good as new Venus coble leaves the Beck Hill workshop following the restoration.