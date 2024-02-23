Restored lifeboat model returned to Whitby RNLI Lifeboat Museum - after 75 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The model was kindly donated by the granddaughter of Whitby's former honorary secretary.

The Mary Ann Hepworth model was built around 1940 by the then Lifeboat Mechanic, Jim Philpott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Philpott gained two RNLI medals during his time with the charity – a Silver and a Bronze.

Former Whitby RNLI coxswain and restorer of the model, Pete Thomson, with current coxswain Howard Fields picture: RNLI

The 41’ Watson class Lifeboat had at that point been on station for two years.

John Foster was a well-respected Lifeboat Honorary Secretary at Whitby, serving from 1904 to 1948.

He was presented with the Mary Ann Hepworth model on his retirement in 1948.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The model passed through his family via his son to Mr Foster’s granddaughter Ruth Ruddick.

She remembers as a child playing with the model which has a ‘wind up’ engine, but the model deteriorated with age.

Museum curator Neil Williamson said: “Mrs Ruddick contacted the Museum in June 2023 and asked if we would like the model as a donation which was gratefully accepted.

"The provenance of the model made this an important donation to the RNLI Museum and the feeling was that it was really good to see the model return to Whitby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retired coxswain Pete Thomson was keen to see the model restored to its former glory and has painstaking restored the model, making new items for the model that had been lost over the years – he even renovated the ‘wind up’ motor.'