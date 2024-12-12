Results announced for Scarborough's annual Leeds Arms Pork Pie Competition

By Louise French
Published 12th Dec 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 09:30 BST
The annual Leeds Arms Charity Pork Pie Competition has taken place and the results are now in.

The competition began over 30 years ago when Simon Carolyn-Evans – then Leeds Arms landlord, Colin (Dilt) Jenkinson, a local fisherman, and Jack Raper, an enthusiastic motorcyclist decided they wanted ‘bragging rights’ as to who could bake the best pork pie.

Since that time the event has raised thousands of pounds for charity and each year the event is hotly contested by those who enter.

This year’s judges, veteran Colin Woodhead, Steve Wilkins and Mark Nockles had their work cut out, as the pies looked and smelled fantastic.

First place went to Jimmy Cliff, with Shaun Foxwell in second and Simon Doherty in third.

Mark Maclean took home the wooden spoon.

Master of ceremonies, landlady Sarah Nicholson said: “Another great fund raiser event. Now in it’s 34th year the Fishermen and Firemen Charity is a great winner today. Thank you everyone!”

News you can trust since 1882
