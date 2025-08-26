Retired vicar, 95, to walk from Fylingthorpe home to Whitby church where he was baptised

Michael Warters.

A retired vicar is planning a sponsored walk from his home in Fylingthorpe to St Hilda’s Church in Whitby, where he was baptised back in 1930.

Rev Michael Warters, 95, will take on the walk in September over the course of two days to raise funds to help All Saints’ Church in Hawsker.

St Hilda’s on Whitby West Cliff is a church that held special memories for his family.

“My parents were married there but they were waiting for the new organ and had to have a string band.

"That would be 100 years on the week after I’m there,” he said.

Mr Warters joked that he almost got an unwanted baptism as a three-month-old when his family’s car was, he was told, one of the last ones to cross the bridge at Sleights before the Esk Valley floods.

During his upcoming walk, he will be calling in at several churches along the way for prayers and blessings.

The walk into Whitby will take him along the old railway track.

He said: “My intention to visit the Font at Whitby was confirmed by a lovely and lively Service of Baptism recently at All Saints’ Church in Hawsker and so I am seeking sponsorship for that church as they seek to be both a centre of worship and of community in Hawsker.

"I would also be very happy if anyone would like to walk with me for any part of the way.”

His route is as follows - September 13: 10am Fylingthorpe Methodist Church, 10.20am Madonna House, 10.35am St Stephen’s, 10.50am RHB Methodist Church, 1pm All Saint’s, Hawsker and Hawsker Methodist

September 14: 10.30am All Saints’ Hawsker - Eucharist, 11.30am coffee, 11.50am start for Whitby, 2pm arrive at St Hilda’s, 2.30pm Renewal of Baptismal Vows and Prayers.

Mr Warters is retired but attends the congregation at St Stephen’s.

Visit justfunding.com/crowdfunding/michael-waters-497 if you wish to sponsor him.