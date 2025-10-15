Pictures of Scarborough Halloween fun from 2008, 2009 and 2010.placeholder image
RETRO: 13 photos of Halloween fun in Scarborough from 2008 to 2010

By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th Oct 2025, 17:23 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 17:36 BST
With Halloween fast approaching yet again, we turn back the clock to have a look to see how people in Scarborough were celebrating the occasion between 2008 to 2010.

Take a look to see if there’s anyone you recognise in these photos.

Halloween party day at Buttercups Nursery on Nelson St. 084483a photo: Andrew Higgins

Halloween party day at Buttercups Nursery on Nelson St. 084483a photo: Andrew Higgins

Halloween Fair at the Town Hall - Bonnie Purchon(L) and Lynne Bastiman, with the pumpkin lanterns. 074316f photo: Andrew Higgins

Halloween Fair at the Town Hall - Bonnie Purchon(L) and Lynne Bastiman, with the pumpkin lanterns. 074316f photo: Andrew Higgins

Halloween party at childminders group run by Sharon Collins, front right. 084487 Photo by Dave Barry

Halloween party at childminders group run by Sharon Collins, front right. 084487 Photo by Dave Barry

Jason Rowe as Heath Ledger's Joker from the last Batman film and Mick Ireland as Cruella de Ville. 084492 Photo by Dave Barry

Jason Rowe as Heath Ledger's Joker from the last Batman film and Mick Ireland as Cruella de Ville. 084492 Photo by Dave Barry

