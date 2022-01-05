Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Bempton, Burlington, Hilderthorpe, Flamborough and Bridlington schools – plus many more photos from 2013 and 2014

Town Crier David Hinde goes for the UK record at Sewerby Hall and Gardens in 2013. Do you recognise any of the people in the photograph at the event? Photograph taken by Paul Atkinson. (NBFP PA1333-24b)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

Bempton School Year 1 and Reception pupils are photographed during the World Book Day in 2014. (NBFP PA1410-8j)

Flamborough School pupils are photographed on World Book Day but in which year? (Flamborough World Book Day)