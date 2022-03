Burlington Junior School Choir members pose for the photographer during the Rotary Club of Bridlington Christmas Tree Festival opening ceremony in 2014. Do you recognise any of the people in the pciture? Photo by Paul Atkinson. (NBFP PA1449-11d)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington School’s Combined Cadet Force members are pictured with guests at the Remembrance Service in 2014. (nbfp-msh1446x076)

Reception children from Bay Primary School Classes RMW and RRB visit Sewerby Hall and Gardens in 2014. (NBFP PA1445-6a)

The Rotary Club of Bridlington planted approximately 1,500 daffodil bulbs with the help of Year 7 pupils from Bridlington in 2014. (NBFP PA1446-7d)

Musicians during the dress rehearsal for the Bridlington Upper School’s carol concert at Bridlington Priory in 2014. (NBFP PA1451-4a)

Headlands School students are pictured during the carol concert rehearsal at Bridlington Priory in 2014. (NBFP PA1451-2e)

The Christmas family celebrations at Sewerby Methodist Church in 2014 with children from the Messy Church group. (NBFP Nativity group 1)

Bridlington Rotary Club members during the Christmas Tree Festival at St Johns Burlington Methodist church. (NBFP PA1349-21b)