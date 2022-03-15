Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Headlands, Burlington, Bempton, Martongate and Hilderthorpe Schools – and many more photos from 2014

Martongate School pupils entered a drawing competition in 2014. In the picture are the winners with advertising representative Franky Woods. Do you recognise any of the people in the photograph? Photo by Paul Atkinson (NBFP PA1448-14)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

People enjoy the entertainment at the Ship Inn Sewerby’s bonfire night in 2014. Photo taken by Paul Atkinson (NBFP PA1445-8l)

Bridlington Spa’s pantomime star Rustie Lee visits Headlands School to bake with some of the students in 2014. (NBFP PA1449-2f)

Headlands School’s ‘Wear a Christmas Sweater to School Day’ in 2014. Do you recognise the people in the photograph? (NBFP PA1450-14)

Hilderthorpe School children bring in pennies to raise money for the Rock Challenge fund in 2014. (NBFP PA1449-12b)

Carol singers from Bempton Primary School get ready to sing at the popular Bempton Christmas Market in 2014. (nbfp-msh1446x935)

Bridlington Mayor Shelagh Finlay with the Christmas card design winner Cordelia Dixon, 6, from Burlington Infants School. (NBFP PA1448-8b)

Footballers who played for the Bull and Sun team in 2014 line up for the photographer. (ndtp-msh1439x343)