Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week focusing on events in Flamborough

Flamborough School Children pose with their winning ASBO Posters in 2010. Pictured with PCSO Beverley Feirn are Isobel Franshaw, 10, Siobhan Sutton, 10, and Dawn Wardell. Missing is Gina Hiest, 11, who won the competition. (PA1029-9)

Flamborough Lifestyle cash washers Sam Crimlisk, 12, Cory Jones, 13, Keiran Crosthwaite, 12, with PCSO Beverley Feirn in 2010. (ps1034-21)

The Tai Chi Group is pictured at the Flamborough School Gala in 2010. Photograph by Paul Atkinson. (PA1027-21f)

A team from the Yorkshire Dales Cross Country Ski Club are pictured during their last leg in Flamborough on a two-day challenge. (PA1037-6a)

Lisa Harper organised a wedding charity ball for Flamborough Pre School in 2010. (PA1029-22c)

Working on the stalls during the Flamborough Lifeboat Day in 2010. Photo by Richard Ponter (103504b brid)

Isobel Fanshaw, 10, and Jack Fanshaw, 14, are pictured during the Flamborough Scarecrow Festival in 2010. (ps1034-20)

Flamborough Lifeboat Day egg chucking contestants Kim Cowell, Regan and Kiera Grist, Kevin Nixon and Marion Cowell in 2010. (103504a brid)