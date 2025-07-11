People in the news in Scarborough in July 2010. pictures from Scarborough News archive.placeholder image
RETRO PHOTOS: see who was making the news in Scarborough in July 2010

By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Jul 2025, 11:37 BST
We’ve had a look back in the archive to see what was making the news in Scarborough, back in July 2010.

See who you recognise on these photos.

And tag your friends when you spot them!

1. Scarborough retro - July 2010

Medieval Joust event weekend at Scarborough Castle. picture by Andrew Higgins Photo: Andrew Higgins

2. Scarborough retro - July 2010

Furry friends, little and large can enter the forthcoming new Scarborough Show - from left, Kate Lewis with her dog Jessie, Harriet Kaye with guinea pig Chocolate and sisters Fia and Megan Kaye-McNeil, and Gemma McNeil with her rat Shaggy. picture by Andrew Higgins Photo: Andrew Higgins

3. Scarborough retro - July 2010

Filey Festival of Flying at the country park. picture by Andrew Higgins Photo: Andrew Higgins

4. Scarborough retro - July 2010

Jean Skilbeck looks on as her grand-daughter Natasha Woodham tries her archery skills, with Martin Hudgkins, one of the medieval group at the castle. picture by Andrew Higgins Photo: Andrew Higgins

