See who you recognise on these photos.
And tag your friends when you spot them!
1. Scarborough retro - July 2010
Medieval Joust event weekend at Scarborough Castle. picture by Andrew Higgins Photo: Andrew Higgins
2. Scarborough retro - July 2010
Furry friends, little and large can enter the forthcoming new Scarborough Show - from left, Kate Lewis with her dog Jessie, Harriet Kaye with guinea pig Chocolate and sisters Fia and Megan Kaye-McNeil, and Gemma McNeil with her rat Shaggy. picture by Andrew Higgins Photo: Andrew Higgins
3. Scarborough retro - July 2010
Filey Festival of Flying at the country park. picture by Andrew Higgins Photo: Andrew Higgins
4. Scarborough retro - July 2010
Jean Skilbeck looks on as her grand-daughter Natasha Woodham tries her archery skills, with Martin Hudgkins, one of the medieval group at the castle. picture by Andrew Higgins Photo: Andrew Higgins
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.