Return of controversial observation wheel to Scarborough South Bay given green light by council

The Observation Wheel on the old Futurist site in South Bay

The 32-metre-high observation wheel including supporting structures, ramp access and a ticket office can return to the site of the former Futurist Theatre on Foreshore Road.

North Yorkshire Council said that an 18-hole adventure golf course could also be retained and that the site could be operated on a seasonal basis until October 2025.

The decision comes a week after councillors voted to defer a proposal for a 35-metre high zip line in Scarborough’s North Bay over concerns about its visual impact.

The 32m high wheel in the South Bay will support 24 gondolas, with glazed screens and umbrella-style roof coverings.

The wheel, support structures, and gondolas will be finished in a shade of white.

The wheel will “rotate at a slow speed to allow customers to enjoy views of the South Bay and its surroundings”.

Operation of the site can begin from March 1 this year and it has been granted opening hours of 10am – 9.30pm seven days a week.

It may operate until the end of October this year and from March to October 2025 when the wheel and all the associated buildings and structures have to be entirely removed from the site.

The demolition of the Futurist Theatre, previously located on the site, was approved in 2017 and the siting of an observation wheel was first approved in 2019.

While the wheel has been criticised by residents over its location and appearance it has proved popular with tourists.

Six objections were received from locals who said that “a long-term, permanent, solution should be found for this prime spot on the South Bay seafront, rather than these unattractive proposals”.

Objectors said the plan “does not attract visitors, may deter potential investors and is an inadequate replacement for the Futurist Theatre, which should never have been demolished”.

In terms of visual concerns, planning officers noted that the site is outside the town’s designated conservation area and its “significant height is partially offset by the steep gradients to the rear”.

A council report states: “The fact that it is a slow-moving observation wheel, as opposed to a fairground type attraction, lessens the visual distraction caused by its motion.”

The 18-hole Captain Jack’s Adventure Golf course will be positioned directly adjacent to the observation wheel and will be operated by the same company, Observation Wheel UK.

Council officers concluded that the wheel’s presence for two summer seasons was acceptable noting that it would “allow the site to continue to make a contribution to the vitality of the area”.

However, they added that it would “also allow for a more permanent solution to be found”.