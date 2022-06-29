Rev Matthew Pollard will leave Bridlington Priory in September for a new role at Ripon Cathedral

Rev Matthew has been Bridlington Priory Rector since 2013. He will leave Bridlington in September to take up a role at Ripon Cathedral.

Reverend Matthew Pollard, who has been the Rector at Bridlington Priory since 2013, will be holding his last service in September before becoming Canon Chancellor at Ripon Cathedral.

During his time in Bridlington Rev Matthew brought in pets blessing services at the Priory among other initiatives and took an active role in many different organisations, including the RNLI, ex-forces groups and local schools.

Rev Matthew said it has been a real privilege to have been at the Priory and to have been part of the community.

Rev Matthew with comedian Jimmy Cricket and Bishop Graham Cray during a three-day churches event.

He will deliver his final service on Sunday, September 4 at 10.30am before taking up his new position on Sunday, September 18.

Rev Matthew said: “I have been in Bridlington for nine years since 2013 and I have really enjoyed being here.

“Bridlington Priory is a very distinctive church which has an important role across the town.

“As a result I have been heavily involved in the community, particularly working across the schools on the north side of Bridlington, including the primary schools as well as Headlands School, where I have been a governor.

Reverend Matthew Pollard with the Right Reverend Richard Frith, Bishop of Hull, ahead of becoming Rector at Bridlington Priory.

“I have also worked closely with the RNLI lifeboat team and the ex-forces communities across Bridlington.

“I have been chaplain to the British Legion and also to the 252 Squadron (Bridlington) Air Cadets.

“At the priory we started a lot of things for the wider community, such as pet blessing services and other activities like Rock the Priory concerts which are very well attended. We do make the Priory a place for the community, somewhere that is available to everyone.

“It is for the Sunday congregations and for everyone in Bridlington as well.

Rev Matthew at a pet blessing service in the Priory.

“It’s been a real privilege to be the latest expression of the Priory’s long tradition.

“My last service at the Priory will be on Sunday, September 4 at 10.30am and I will be installed as Canon Chancellor at Ripon Cathedral on Sunday, September 18.

“The process of replacing me has begun.