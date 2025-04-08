Revamped Scarborough garden dedicated to victim of the bombardment

The Friends of Merryweather Garden held the ceremony on Sunday April 6 in memory of Emily Merryweather who was killed during the shelling of Scarborough in 1914.

Charter Mayor of Scarborough Coun Janet Jefferson officially opened the garden, which is located on Northway.

Emily Merryweather was born in 1884, daughter of Thomas, a cab proprietor, and Charlotte Mason of 2 Somerset Terrace.

By 1911, her widowed mother had moved to 141 Prospect Road and Emily, aged 26, was a grocer’s assistant.

In 1912, she married George H Merryweather whose parents had a grocer’s shop and post office.

Less than two years later on December 16, 1914 when the Germans started shelling Scarborough, she went outside the shop to help people to shelter when she was killed aged 30.

Mick Couzens, event organiser, said: “Thank you to everyone who came along.

“North Yorkshire Council have done a marvellous job putting in new benches, planting the daffodils and flowers plus new trees.

“Thank you to Gill for making the home baked cakes and to Liz for making a temporary board telling the story of Emily Merryweather.

“Finally, thank you to Charter Mayor Coun Janet Jefferson for officially opening the garden"

Merryweather Garden Opening Ceremony The garden has been dedicated to the memory of Emily Merryweather

Merryweather Garden Opening Ceremony Guests gather at the opening

Merryweather Garden Opening Ceremony Charter Mayor Janet Jefferson cuts the ribbon

Merryweather Garden Opening Ceremony The garden looks lovely in the spring sunshine