Revealed: The number of people barred from council buildings and the reasons why

Figures from East Riding of Yorkshire Council show four people have been banned from local libraries due to criminal damage since 2016.

A total of 13 people have been banned from leisure centres for anti-social behaviour and one from a customer service centre for abusive behaviour since April, figures also showed.

It comes as figures from a freedom of information request showed 99 people were banned from East Riding libraries, leisure and customer service centres since 2016.

A total of 49 were banned from libraries, three from customer service centres and 47 from leisure centres.

Four people were banned from libraries in 2016-17, all for antisocial behaviour.

A total of 14 bans were issued the following year, 10 due to antisocial behaviour and four for criminal damage.

The following year, 2018-19, saw 19 people banned, 18 for anti-social behaviour and one due to ‘unacceptable behaviour. The total fell to eight in 2019-29, all for anti-social behaviour, followed by one in 2020-21 due to unacceptable behaviour and none in 2021-22.

The ban from a library for drunk and disorderly behaviour was the first issued since the end of March this year.

The total of 13 people banned from East Riding leisure centres so far this year is the same number barred during the whole of 2021-22, all also for anti-social behaviour.

None were banned in 2018-19 but the following year 20 people were all banned for anti-social behaviour.

The total again dropped to zero in 2020-21, the same year that the coronavirus pandemic shuttered council and other public spaces with lockdowns.