REVIEW: Experience delightful Christmas event at Ryedale's Nunnington Hall

Nunnington Hall is hosting Christmases of the past with a yuletide season that will take people on a journey through the ages, whilst immersing them in the rich tapestry of festive traditions.

Nunnington Hall is hosting Christmases of the past with a yuletide season that will take people on a journey through the ages, whilst immersing them in the rich tapestry of festive traditions.

On Sunday, December 3, reporter Louise Hollingsworth visited Nunnington Hall and had a walk around the estate in all its glory.

From the moment you arrive at the Tudor home in the heart of Ryedale, you are promised a tasteful Christmas celebration from the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After buying bunches of mistletoe and learning about the history of the house, we walked through the snow and over a bridge towards the house where we were greeted by a Butler and glasses of Sherry.

Each Sunday there will be a visiting choir at the National Trust property for the ever-popular carol-singing Sundays, with sessions starting at 12noon and 2pm.

A huge and beautiful fireplace was blazing away, emitting heaps of warmth and creating a cosy atmosphere. In the entry hall, there was also a Christmas tree with decorations from local areas, including Harrogate.

From the front door to the different rooms, visitors can step into the opulence of the Georgian era, the splendour of the Victorian golden age, or see a Tudor feast fit for a king.

There’s also the chance to see how the roaring ‘20s made Christmas a fun event, to how families in the 1940s made their rations into something more festive, and then magical art deco baubles evolve into the tinsel trees of the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each Sunday there will be a visiting choir at the National Trust property for the ever-popular carol-singing Sundays, with sessions starting at 12noon and 2pm. We were lucky enough to see and join in, and it was fittingly festive.

There is also a contribution from nearby Slingsby Primary School, who have created a winter wonderland of over 100 snowmen to be displayed in the Oak Bedroom in what looks like something straight from a Winter Wonderland.

A magical day out was perfectly completed by tea in Nunnington Hall's beautiful tearooms, where I enjoyed a gluten free brie and cranberry toastie and my family had crumble topped mince pies, festive turkey sandwiches and scones, with hot drinks including a chai steamer, a pumpink spice latte (which I was ecstatic to drink this late into the year) and hot chocolates.

The house was absolutely gorgeous and I thoroughly enjoyed looking around, and can't wait to return and see it in the summer time and enjoy a cold drink in the tea garden beside the river running through the estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley, is open Friday to Sunday until December 17, from 10.30am – 4pm, with last entry to the house and tea room at 3.15pm.

For one night only on Saturday, December 9, the hall is staying open later for a Festive Evening from 6pm-8.30pm, with last entry to the house at 8pm. Visitors can wander around as the candles glow, making the decorations look truly enchanting, and grab a mulled wine and listen to a visiting choir around the firepit.

Normal property admission applies with free admission for National Trust members and under fives.