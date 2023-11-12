REVIEW: McFly rock packed house at Bridlington Spa
If they were jaded from their seven-hour trip from Aberdeen, where they’d performed the previous night, it certainly didn’t show as the boys put their heart and soul into their Yorkshire coast show.
Their playlist of 21 songs spanned the two decades they have been belting out tunes, from favourites like Obviously and Five Colours in her Hair to Star Girl (my personal favourite) and Red, all played with gusto and verve.
One of the highlights of the evening was when youngster Lucia was invited on stage to play the cowbell to the song Everybody Knows, earning an appreciative roar from the audeince.
McFly were ably supported by Derby rockers Lost Alone, whose energetic set whetted the appetite nicely for what was to follow.
