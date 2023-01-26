Ryedale organisation Revival North Yorkshire used its funding from Two Ridings Community Foundation to buy and distribute kettles, slippers, warm clothes and top-up payments for older people in their rurally isolated area.

Launched in September 2022, and through donations of all sizes - from £50 to £144,000 - the North & East Yorkshire Cost of Living Crisis Fund reached £515,000 this week, showing how generous people are.

Two Ridings has vowed it will continue the appeal for the foreseeable future, to cover the ongoing need during the current crisis.

Jan Garrill, Chief Executive of Two Ridings, said: “On hearing that we had reached half a million, I was overwhelmed with so many mixed emotions: gratitude for people’s generosity, despair at the state of the world we live in and absolute determination to keep this appeal going.

“Everyone who has donated, no matter how large or small, have played an important part in ensuring that people can look forward to a warm meal or be able to enjoy some respite from cold homes.”

As the target has been reached, Two Ridings is now giving community groups the opportunity to apply for larger funding, up to £10,000.