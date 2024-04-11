Coun Clive Pearson, Chair of North Yorkshire Council - David Ireton and Debbie Swales at the cheque presentation.

The group, based in Danby Fire Station and in Sleights, will use the money to maintain their Rural Support Services which provides activities, information and support to older and vulnerable people.

Revival has been running since 2015 and is staffed by the equivalent of five full time staff and 25 dedicated volunteers.

It was founded by Debbie Swales after the making of the Living Memory Films.

Trisha Powell and John Thompson

During the film making hundreds of people came together to share memories and photographs of local people and places.

Ms Swales realised that the older people, who had enjoyed the events so much, rarely took part in social community activities due to lack of transport, mobility problems, ill health and memory problems.

Revival North Yorkshire was born with Memory Lane Lunches and Memory Lane Music being regular popular events.

During the pandemic Revival supported people with phone calls, visits, Lunch on Legs meal delivery and more.

Tracey, Anne, Liz, Jean and Diane at Revival North Yorkshire

It was during this time they discovered there were lots of other issues affecting the health and wellbeing of older people in isolated moor and coastal villages including information and support for benefits, housing issues,

care and home support, dementia, fire safety to name but a few.

Revival has developed its Rural Support Services and currently has 246 participants.

Trisha Powell brings her cousin John Thompson to the meetings. She said: “The doctor got in touch with me as John was being scammed by a number of companies including double glazing and alarm companies.

Singing is just one of the many activities enjoyed by participants

"When I got on board he had 20 direct debits going out of his account, fortunately trading standards kicked them into touch and we now have call monitoring on his phone.

“Revival North Yorkshire have been absolutely amazing. I bring John to the meetings and they take him home and keep an eye out for him.

“What they do is beyond belief – the care and support they give. They are absolute saints, I couldn’t manage without them.

"I can’t thank them enough”The organisation keeps in regular contact with people through phone calls, visits and its own In Touch magazine.

Revival North Yorkshire is celebrating after receiving over £323,000 from the National Lottery

During the last year they have had over 2700 attendances at activities including seated exercise classes, lunches, crafts and music in Danby and Sleights.

They have also given information and support and made referrals on over 1300 occasions.

Coun Clive Pearson, North Yorkshire councillor for the Esk Valley and Coast division, said: “I’ve seen their journey right from the start, they have come on amazingly. They’re one of the best in North Yorkshire.”

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will provide 50% of the funding that Revival needs for the next 3 years.

Debbie Swales, founder of Revival, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.