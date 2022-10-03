Revival North Yorkshire recognised at annual community awards ceremony

The Esk Valley based community group won the Making a difference – helping rural comminties flourish award at the ceremony, where a total of 81 nominations for 48 groups and individuals were made across three categories.

The winners received £1,000 for the project, group or nominated relevant local charity in the case of the volunteer awards. Two runners-up in each category received £250.

The ceremony was held at the North Yorkshire Wider Partnership Conference at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Friday (September 30).

Revival North Yorkshire volunteers

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council’s chairwoman, Cllr Margaret Atkinson, said: “I’d like to congratulate the winners for showing such outstanding commitment to their communities as well as all of the deserved runners-up. It was great to be able to host the ceremony in-person following a few difficult years.

“There are so many individuals and groups who make a difference in their area so the awards are an important way to recognise the life-changing work of volunteers across the county.”

Below are the winners and runners-up in each of the three categories.

Making a difference award – helping rural communities to flourish

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallows Close Centre volunteers

Winner: Revival North Yorkshire volunteers: Revival was established in 2015 to provide activities to help prevent loneliness in older people in remote moorland villages. During the pandemic, Revival reinvented itself to meet the needs of the community, supporting over 200 older and vulnerable people in the remote Esk Valley villages.

They made over 4,000 phone calls to check people were coping and have a friendly chat, did 1,300 doorstep visits, delivered 885 hot meals and dealt with a wide variety of other needs.

Runners-up: North Craven Pantries and SELFA Bentham Youth Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best community group

Tracey Romaine

Winner: Gallows Close Centre volunteers: The group has a local community hub in Scarborough, providing a range of social activities for residents.

They work with other groups and organisations to deliver fitness, creative and learning activities based at its well-equipped centre that serves the Northstead, Newby and Barrowcliff areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also has outdoor sports facilities and a community garden. During coronavirus lockdowns, the team ensured local families in need were given support including food parcels, prescription collection and care packs.

Highly-commended: Scarborough Salvation Army volunteers: The volunteers are essential to the running of the Victory Programme; a fun and free practical programme teaching people to cook healthy and nutritious low-cost meals. Friendships are made and confidence is grown, with many participants becoming volunteers.

Referrals come from, amongst others, North Yorkshire County Council’s Living Well team, North Yorkshire Police, as well as probation and inclusion officers at primary schools.

Runners-up: Sleepsafe Selby and Tadcaster Volunteer Cars and Services Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer of the year

Winner: Tracey Romaine: Tracey set up SleepSafe Selby to help homeless people in the town.

She had volunteered for several years in soup kitchens and found that she wanted to provide more holistic support to people who have nowhere to live.

She raised money, found a site and sourced shipping containers to provide a welcoming place for guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also supported them with life skills and donated items when they found a home of their own.