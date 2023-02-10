Bridlington Free Press reporter Claudia Bowes visited the practice to see first hand what was involved, shooting a video while following two-year-old Labrador Polly and her owner James Pick through the process.

Miss Bowes said ”It was amazing to watch such specialist therapy up close and see how happy Polly was afterwards. I tried to take a video of her smiling and running after her underwater treadmill walk but she was too fast for me to keep up with!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pick, Polly’s owner said: “Polly has degenerative disease in her shoulders, her elbows and her wrists, and then she has also got early onset arthritis.

Canine Hydrotherapist Eleanor Wilkinson with Polly the young Labrador about to start her hydrotherapy session.

“It has definitely made her more comfortable walking, she can go for longer walks, she is in a lot less pain and she’s limping nowhere near as much.

“She is not taking any medication, so the changes in what she is doing is absolutely fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because it (hydrotherapy) is working so well she probably won’t have to have the extensive surgery that was first planned.”

Eleanor Wilkinson, Canine Hydrotherapist, said: “Hydrotherapy is a great alternative form of treatment for the veterinary profession.

Polly is strengthening her arthritic joints by walking on the treadmill submerged in water, so it is gentler on her joints.

“It’s perfect for arthritic patients because it is a nice form of weightless exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We can do fun and fitness swims so it is good as pre-season work for working dogs.

“Polly is one of our young labradors and she is actually doing really well. It is almost to the point where she no longer needs surgery which is really really good.

“Obviously as a young labrador she just wants to be exploring and having fun which she is doing when she is at home- she lives on a farm So she can just run to her heart’s content!

Polly has been visiting Aldgate for a while now and her progress is making both her, and her owner James Pick, much happier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously the hydrotherapy has meant that she is a lot stronger and feeling more comfortable with her condition. She has a lifelong condition so we just need to manage what she has.