Richard Hawley announces Scarborough Spa show for 2024

Scarborough Spa are delighted to announce that legendary singer-songwriter Richard Hawley will be performing in the Grand Hall next year.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read
Richard Hawley will be performing at Scarborough Spa on Thursday, June 20 2024.

Best known for his mix of classic song writing, soothing vocals and northern grit realism, Richard is something of a unique artist in British popular music, being able to cross boundaries from one musical style to another whilst keeping intact his own strong identity.

Richard Hawley is synonymous with his native city of Sheffield. He has released nine studio albums over the last twenty years, with two being nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. He is also a Brit nominee and received a South Bank Award in 2007.

In 2023 he received 2 Olivier Awards for best Musical and best Music for his Musical Standing At The Sky’s Edge which was staged at The National Theatre and The Crucible in Sheffield.

Over the years, Richard has become as well known for his guitar-playing as his singing.

He has duetted with Tom Jones, Nancy Sinatra and Shirley Bassey, and played with (amongst many more) Arctic Monkeys, Elbow, Paul Weller, Manic Street Preachers and Pulp, the band he played guitar with for a number of years.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 3 at 10am on the Scarborough Spa website here.

