Rievaulx Terrace in the North York Moors national park opens for a new season this weekend

Rievaulx Terrace, near Helmsley and located in the North York Moors National Park, is one of Yorkshire’s finest 18th-century landscape gardens created for walking and relaxing. (Pic: ©National Trust Images/Andrew Butler)

The National Trust owned Terrace stands above the picturesque Rievaulx Abbey and offers majestic views down to the Cistercian ruin.

Visitors first follow the path along a short woodland walk amongst wildlife and are then greeted by the Terrace where you can relax, breathe in the fresh air and stride out in the wide-open space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Terrace is well known for its beautiful temple follies that dominate each end. At the southern end sits the rotunda Tuscan Temple, designed in the late 1750s and inspired by the Temple of Vesta at Tivoli near Rome.

In spring the bank between the temples is awash with wild flowers, in summer the lawns are the perfect spot for picnics, while in autumn the beech woods are a mass of rich hues. (Pic: ©National Trust Images/Paul Harris)

To the far northern end of the Terrace is the impressive Ionic Temple, inspired by the Temple of Fortuna Virilis in Rome and resembles a scaled-down version of the famous Maison Carree at Nimes. This is open to visitors who can enjoy its painted ceilings and ornate furnishings.

While visiting, there is also opportunity to learn the story of Rievaulx Terrace’s past, from its beginnings as part of the Rievaulx Abbey estate.

Keith McKee, Welcome Manager at Rievaulx Terrace says;

“Saturday 10 February sees the re-opening of Rievaulx Terrace for the 2024 season. Since the Covid pandemic we have been working hard to make this wonderful site available on a more frequent basis and this season sees us opening every Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday until the first weekend in November. We really hope this allows many more visitors to come and appreciate all that the Terrace has to offer.

Rievaulx Terrace is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am – 4pm, with last entry at 3pm. (Pic: ©National Trust Images/Andrew Butler)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a delightful woodland walk; the expansive open terrace giving amazing views to the ruins of Rievaulx Abbey; a host of wild flowers including snowdrops, primroses, cowslips, wild orchids to mention but a few; and the historic Ionic Temple, the Terrace truly encompasses nature, beauty and history for everyone.”

Rievaulx Terrace is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am – 4pm, with last entry at 3pm. Admission is £6.50 for an adult, £3.25 for a child and £16.25 for a family, with free admission for National Trust members and under fives.