Right place, right time: Small vessel capsizes near to off duty Whitby lifeboat crew member

Whitby lifeboat crew were stood down after an off duty crew member assisted the casualty to safety - Image RNLI/Richard Dowson

By chance, one of Whitby’s volunteer crew members was surfing near by and witnessed the incident.

They were first on the scene and assisted the casualty to safety.

The inshore lifeboat was then stood down and did not need to attend.

Whitby Coastguard were also in attendance and checked the casualty over on the beach, who was unharmed and gave safety advice.

A Spokesperson for Whitby RNLI said: “Our advice to anyone spending time on the water:

- Always check the conditions before entering the water

- Carry a means of calling for help such as a radio or a mobile phone in a waterproof case

- Always wear a lifejacket

- FLOAT TO LIVE