Rillington Young Farmers Club raises £550 for charity with tractor run

Rillington Young Farmers Club organise tractor run and raise money for charity.

The Rillington Young Farmers Club have recently held a tractor run to raise money for the RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution) who provide support for people in the farming community.

The tractor run was held on the Sunday, October 29, across North Yorkshire with 28 tractors attending.

The tractor run was run by Rillington Young Farmers members and parents all to raise money for the charity, and they raised £550.

A meeting was held last night for the Young Farmers Club in which a cheque was given to a spokesperson from RABI, who gave the young farmers a talk.