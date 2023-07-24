Rio Circus at Bridlington offers £500 for return of rider's helmet 'with sentimental value'

The helmet was taken between the hours of midnight and 7am today (July 24).

Circus Rio said on its Facebook page: “This helmet has come from Brazil with one of our highly trained stunt riders from our Globe of Speed team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is not of money value to anyone but is very sentimental to him.”

One of the Rio Circus riders has had a helmet stolen.

It is a black and silver monster special helmet with a single buckle.

"It means so much to the rider and the team that we are offering a £500 reward for the return of the helmet, no questions asked.”

The circus is on in Bridlington from now until September 1.