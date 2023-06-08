Rising indie band The K's join Blondie for Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

The K’s are one of the hottest underground success stories in rock’n’roll today and they will open the show for the American music icons at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday June 22.

Hailing from Earlestown – situated slap bang between Manchester and Liverpool – The K’s have picked up the best influences from both cities and deal in unapologetic impassioned indie bangers.

They’ve opened the Main Stage to 8,000 people at Neighbourhood Festival, opened the Isle of Wight Festival Main Stage and supported Liam Gallagher in Greece.

The K’s debut single Sarajevo notched up more than three million streams while brilliant follow ups Got a Feeling, Glass Towns, Hometown, Aurora and Chancer have added to the growing legend which has resulted in incredible sold-out shows across the UK.

Their gigs are a guaranteed riot, but that shouldn’t overlook the sophistication that gives The K’s the immediate identifiable blueprint.

They will be opening for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icons Blondie whose chart-topping and era-defining career has seen them sell more than 40 million albums worldwide.

Pioneering frontwoman/songwriter Debbie Harry, guitarist/conceptual mastermind Chris Stein and powerhouse drummer Clem Burke, will be joined at Scarborough by band mates bassist Glen Matlock, guitarists Tommy Kessler and Andee Blacksugar together with keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen.

With such timeless hits as the ground-breaking rock-disco hybrid Heart of Glass, the equally influential hip-hop fantasia Rapture, the stalker-love song One Way Or Another and the lilting calypso The Tide Is High, their sound remains unmistakeable and unique.

Blondie and The Ks join Sting, Paul Heaton, Pulp, Dermot Kennedy, The Cult, Hollywood Vampires, N-Dubz, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, Tom Grennan and the International Tour of MAMMA MIA! among the headliners at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer.