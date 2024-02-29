RNLI 200: Scarborough and Filey Lifeboat Stations mark 200 years of 'Saving Lives at Sea'

Scarborough ON 344 Self Righting Class "Edward and Lucille" on seafront surrounded by crowds of people buildings in background taken from the Grahame Farr Life-boat Archives

The RNLI has been saving lives at sea since it was founded by Sir William Hillary in 1824 and, since that time, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 144,000 lives.

The Scarborough area is served by two lifeboat stations, one in the town itself and one in Filey.

Between them they have saved 1160 lives (Scarborough 583, Filey 577) and since 1970 (the date from which records are available) the two stations have aided a further 2,266 people.

Scarborough. Self-Righting Motor Class. ON 683. Herbert Joy. Lifeboat on a trailer being launched on a sandy beach. People are pulling it into the water with four long ropes while others push from behind. July 1929 (Donor: Gift of Alexander O'Joy Hyde Park Gate London in memory of his brother Herbert who had drowned in Scarborough\'s South Bay). Credit: RNLI Archive

The Scarborough Lifeboat Station is one of the oldest stations in the British Isles and was founded in 1801.

A lifeboat was built in 1801 at Scarborough from the plans and moulds of Henry Greathead and was supported by voluntary subscriptions and donations.

The first service of this boat was on 2 November 1801 when she rescued the crew of seven from the Aurora of Newcastle.

The original boathouse was situated near the Mill Beck which ran underneath the present Spa Bridge stands.

Scarborough station. ON 792 Liverpool Motor, Annie, Ronald and Isabella Forrest being launched by tractor, a helicopter hovering above. January 1958. (Donor: Gift of Miss A Ronald and Legacy of Mrs I Forrest). Credit: RNLI Archive

With the history of the Scarborough lifeboats, especially the Queensbury’s, one famous name will always be linked – that of John Owston who retired in 1911 after being coxswain for 41 years, 24 of which served in the Queensbury lifeboats.

Altogether he took part in the rescue of 230 lives.

He won the Silver Medal for gallantry in October 1880, when in the course of 24 hours in very heavy weather the lifeboat was launched five times and rescued every life in danger – 28 in all.

In 1902 he was presented by King Edward VII, then Prince of Wales, with two silver mounted pipes.

Scarborough RNLI 2023 Crew photo. Credit: RNLI/ Jacob Allen

Filey Lifeboat Station was established in 1804 and was taken over by the Institution in 1852.

There were 71 people reported by the Coastguard as rescued by the lifeboat between the years of 1848 and 1852 which are not included in the total given under the list of boats.

The RNLI rewards rescues of special merit with Medals for Gallantry in Bronze, Silver or Gold.

The crew of Scarborough have been awarded 17 medals, 13 Silver and four Bronze, the last being voted in 1973 when the Bronze Medal was awarded to Acting Coxswain Thomas Rowley in recognition of his courage and seamanship when the lifeboat saved the ex-HDML Eun Mara An Tar and rescued her crew of four when the vessel was in difficulty with a broken steering gear six miles east-south-east of Scarborough in a storm force north-north-westerly wind and a very rough sea on September 29.

Scarborough ALB Frederick William Plaxton Local Operating Procedure (LOP) Slipway Launch. March 2023. Credit: RNLI/ Nick Gough

Filey crew have been awarded four medals, one Silver and three Bronze, the last being voted in November 2003 when the Bronze Medal was awarded to Helmsman Michael Farline for saving the lives of two swimmers at Reighton Sands on August 15, 2003.

During the service that occurred in dumping waves on an offshore sandbank, the D class lifeboat grounded, almost capsized at one point, and was difficult to manoeuvre as she was full of sea water.

The Shipwrecked Fishermen & Mariners Royal Benevolent Society awarded the Emile Robin Award for 2003 to Helmsman Farline for this service.

RNLI Chief Executive, Mark Dowie, said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to be at the helm of the RNLI for approaching five years, and to see the charity reach its bicentenary.

“For a charity to have survived 200 years based on the time and commitment of volunteers, and the sheer generosity of the public donating to fund it, is truly remarkable.

“It is through the courage and dedication of its incredible people that the RNLI has survived the test of time.”

Filming with Songs of Praise with Rev Kate Bottley in full RNLI Kit. Image: RNLI/ DLPO Nick Gough

In November 2016, a new lifeboat house opened in Scarborough on Scarborough’s West Pier. The Shannon-class lifeboat Frederick William Plaxton, funded by donations from the FW Plaxton Charitable Trust, was placed on service in December the same year.

In October 2021, Scarborough RNLI’s inshore lifeboat, the John Wesley Hillard IV, the lifeboat station’s fourth D-class lifeboat to be paid for by Gay and Peter Hartley’s Hillards Charitable Trust was officially handed over.

Scarborough All weather Shannon Mechanic Nick Gough spoke about life as a member of the team

He said: “I have always had an interest in helping people from a young age.

“I joined a voluntary emergency services organisation, doing aviation and event fire cover and had a passion for the sea from surfing to angling.

“What made my decision clear was a tragic accident where a close friend was lost at sea and hearing about the hard work the RNLI did to try and help.

Mr Gough, 38, a charter boat skipper by day, recalled his first rescue, he said: “It was a person in the water in the south bay Scarborough late at night on a very wintery day.

“The inshore lifeboat launched very quickly and located the casualty very promptly with help from crew shining lights on their position.

“When we arrived, only their hand and hair were visible, and they were quickly pulled into the inshore boat gasping for air.

“With us being so close to shore, the inshore boat was quickly beached and the casualty was transferred to the paramedics already waiting on the beach.

Mr Gough spoke about his pride at being a part of the historic organisation.

He said: “Looking back at the history of Scarborough Station which stretches back to 1801, I am extremely proud to walk in the footsteps of fellow crew who pulled the boats from the boat house into the sea by hand wearing simple clothing and a cork lifejacket.

“This really makes you think we have things a lot easier now with a state of the art launch and recovery system and a purpose built all weather lifeboat with all its safety equipment.

“We also have the confidence to know the boat and crew is bringing us back home after every launch.

“It would be interesting to know what the crew back then thought, having to row the boat by hand.

“The fatigue of the crew after a long shout must have been horrific but they still did it for many years.

“Knowing the crew gave their lives for others makes you proud to be part of such an organisation.”

The crew of Scarborough Lifeboat Station will be presented to Charter Mayor John Ritchie at a special celebration to be held at 4pm on Monday, March 4.

This will be followed by the launch of the Scarborough Lifeboat at 5pm.