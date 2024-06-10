RNLI 200 scroll arrives at Scarborough RNLI but the All-weather lifeboat is not there

Colin Woodhead and Roger Buxton after signing the scroll. Image: RNLI/Laura Lyth

At 10.30am, on Tuesday June 5, the RNLI 200 Connecting Communities scroll relay arrived at Scarborough RNLI.

Connecting our Communities marks the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, bringing RNLI communities together for an extraordinary moment in the organisation’s lifesaving history.

The scroll began its journey at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to mark the charity’s official 200th anniversary.

Since then, the five-metre-long scroll has been making its way round the UK.

RNLI200 crew at Scarborough Lifeboat Station.- Image: RNLI/Laura Lyth

Upon its arrival, the crew members of Scarborough RNLI that attended were gifted with an explanation of what makes the scroll special, along with a close look of the scroll.

The crew witnessed Scarborough RNLI’s chairperson, Colin Woodhead and Lifeboat Operations Manager, Roger Buxton sign the scroll for the station.

Roger was the 360th signatory, Colin was the 361st and there are expected to be approximately 700 signatories in total.

Colin Woodhead, said: ‘It’s been a privilege to sign the RNLI 200 scroll on behalf of the station.

“But it has also been very humbling too.

“This is a significant event of the RNLI’s 200th anniversary year.

“For 200 years, it is people who have made the RNLI what it is – from our brave lifesavers who risk their lives to save others, to the committed fundraisers and generous donors who fund our lifesaving work.

“The scroll is a reflection of the RNLI community and the local communities we serve.”

However, there was something quite significant missing for the arrival and signing of the RNLI 200 scroll.

Scarborough RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat Fredrick William Plaxton was not in the boat house.

The scroll arrived during a busy time at the station, following a multi-agency shout and during a call to a de-masted vessel.

Roger Buxton said: “On the scroll is the RNLI’s One Crew pledge, in which we promise our commitment to saving every one we can.

“Having the ALB tasked to assist a vessel in distress just before the arrival of the scroll, resulting in the crew onboard missing the scroll at the station, shows what it means to be crew of an RNLI station.