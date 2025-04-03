RNLI Bridlington puts out its own Mayday call to help raise vital funds
Funds raised will help support the charity’s vital lifesaving work, including the provision of important training and kit for the volunteer lifeboat crews who readily risk their own lives to save others whenever the call for help comes in.
Bob Taylor, volunteer Water Safety Officer, said: “Usually it’s our crew heading out to respond to Mayday calls, but now we’re the ones asking for help.
“Thousands of people get into danger on and around the water each year and need our help, but everything we do is only possible thanks to the generosity of our supporters.
“We’re heading towards our busiest time of year, so we’re putting out our call for help to raise the funds which will help keep our lifesaving service going today and allow us to be there when we’re needed most.”
The Mayday Mile challenges participants to cover one mile a day throughout the month of May, wherever and however they like.
Every penny raised through sponsorship will help the RNLI’s volunteer crews and lifeguards keep people safe this summer and beyond.
Running a 24/7 lifesaving service is expensive and costs are rising - in 2023, it cost over £190M to run the RNLI.
The RNLI’s Mayday fundraiser begins on Monday 1 May and will run for the whole month across the UK and Ireland.
Sign up for the Mayday Mile now and find out more at rnli.org/SupportMayday
