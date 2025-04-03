RNLI Bridlington puts out its own Mayday call to help raise vital funds

Sign up to the MayDay Mile. Image: RNLI

RNLI Bridlington is calling on the local community to get involved with the RNLI’s biggest annual fundraising event, the Mayday Mile, and complete the challenge of covering a mile a day throughout May.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funds raised will help support the charity’s vital lifesaving work, including the provision of important training and kit for the volunteer lifeboat crews who readily risk their own lives to save others whenever the call for help comes in.

Bob Taylor, volunteer Water Safety Officer, said: “Usually it’s our crew heading out to respond to Mayday calls, but now we’re the ones asking for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thousands of people get into danger on and around the water each year and need our help, but everything we do is only possible thanks to the generosity of our supporters.

Mayday appeal - Yellow SOS Wellies. Image: RNLI

“We’re heading towards our busiest time of year, so we’re putting out our call for help to raise the funds which will help keep our lifesaving service going today and allow us to be there when we’re needed most.”

The Mayday Mile challenges participants to cover one mile a day throughout the month of May, wherever and however they like.

Every penny raised through sponsorship will help the RNLI’s volunteer crews and lifeguards keep people safe this summer and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running a 24/7 lifesaving service is expensive and costs are rising - in 2023, it cost over £190M to run the RNLI.

The RNLI’s Mayday fundraiser begins on Monday 1 May and will run for the whole month across the UK and Ireland.

Sign up for the Mayday Mile now and find out more at rnli.org/SupportMayday