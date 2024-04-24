‘RNLI - I’m running for you!’ - Scarborough school science technician completes London Marathon and raises £1058

Mel D'Eath on Tower Bridge

Keen runner Mel D’Eath, a science technician at Scarborough College, completed the 26.2 mile challenge in an impressive five hours and described the experience as ‘incredible’.

She had been inspired to support the charity that saves lives at sea after hearing Scarborough RNLI had rescued a friend from her running club in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms D’Eath said: “With living by the coast I’ve always known the importance of the RNLI, so as a little thank you I have chosen to fundraise for them.”

Passing Big Ben

Her friend was a competent sea swimmer but found himself caught out by strong currents that changed very quickly.

He remembered RNLI water safety advice and went into a starfish shape to float on his back while a friend ashore called 999 and asked for the Coastguard.

Ms D’Eath secured her place for the London Marathon through her running team, Scarborough Athletics Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This meant instead of donning an RNLI Tshirt she wore her usual running club kit.

A smiling Mel at the finish line

But while pounding the streets of London, she made it clear who she was supporting:

‘I met two RNLI runners along the way and when I got to the RNLI cheering station I shouted “I’m running for you!”’

Ms D’Eath surpassed her fundraising goal of £250 early on and her grand tally is likely to raise over £1,058. She added: “The whole experience was incredible, the runners, the spectators, it was absolutely amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Running comes with such a supportive community, the people you meet are amazing. I am appreciative of everyone that has donated and followed my training journey so far.”

You can read more about Ms D’Eath’s fundraising efforts and support Mel on her JustGiving Page.

Jayne George, RNLI Fundraising Director, said: “We are so thankful to all our RNLI runners who took on this year’s London Marathon.

“The route took runners near the City of London Tavern in Bishopsgate, where on 4 March 1824, our founder Sir William Hillary’s vision for a service dedicated to saving lives at sea became a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“200 years later, RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews and beach lifeguards have saved more than 146,000 lives but this is only possible thanks to generous donations and selfless supporters like our marathon runners along with all those who have contributed to their incredible fundraising efforts.

“Thank you, your kindness means so much to us. Every one of you is a lifesaver.”

Last year, 89 runners tackled the gruelling 26 mile challenge for the RNLI, raising a staggering £161,234.53

For those not running the marathon, the RNLI is urging the public to take part in the Mayday Mile fundraiser – taking on the challenge of covering a mile a day for the month of May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All money raised will help to provide the vital training and equipment that is needed to keep its lifesavers ready to answer the call to rescue.

The Mayday Mile takes place from Wednesday May 1 to Friday May 31.