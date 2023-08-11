RNLI issue new advice to people paddleboarding in and around Scarborough, Whitby or Bridlington

The RNLI have issued fresh advice for those wanting to take part in Stand Up Paddleboarding. (Pic: RNLI/Nathan Williams)

As SUP becomes one of the fastest growing watersports, the RNLI have issued some new advice for those wanting to paddle on either a inflatable SUP or a solid SUP.

Whether you are a complete beginner, new to SUPing or more experienced, it’s always useful to know a few tips and tricks to help improve your SUP experience.

The RNLI say that the best way to learn and enhance your time on the water is to have a lesson as you will learn the right techniques including tips to help you get back on the board and develop your skills and knowledge of how to understand the environment such as wind and tidal information. This will set you up for future paddling.

The RNLI have been working with training agencies and National Governing Bodies (NGBs) to develop four things you should do every time you go out on the water, whether that be the sea, lake or river.

Simple tips to improve your time paddleboarding

The RNLI say that you should wear a buoyancy aid.

A buoyancy aid, a type of Personal Floatation Device (PFD), will provide extra floatation in the water to help keep you afloat, but it will also help give you time to recover should you fall in – and chances are you will.

Buoyancy aids come in different sizes and it is important that you have the correct size as this will help when getting back on to the board; a common problem when learning.

Make sure you check the weight range and chest size when buying a buoyancy aid as well as choosing one that is comfortable and allows plenty of movement so you can paddle freely.

The RNLI say that you should carry a phone in waterproof pouch.

As well as being able to take photos of your paddle. you can also use your mobile phone in an emergency to raise the alarm.

Make sure you carry this on you (e.g. in a buoyancy aid pocket or around your neck) so that you can get it easily if you are in trouble – it is no good in a dry bag attached to your board.

In a coastal emergency call 999 and ask for the coastguard and if you are inland ask for the Fire & Rescue service.

Waterproof phone puches are currently for sale in the Scarborough Lifeboat shop.

The RNLI say that you should wear the correct leash

There’s nothing more frustrating than having to swim after your board if you fall off. The leash will also help you stay connected to your board if you get into trouble and help you float.

Choosing the correct leash is really important – most boards come with an ankle leash however these may not be suitable for the environment you are planning to paddle in.

If you are paddling in tidal or flowing waters such as rivers where there is a risk of entrapment or being caught on an object then wear a quick release waist leash.

The RNLI also say that you should avoid offshore winds

Offshore winds are winds that are blowing from the beach or shore out to sea. Often with offshore winds the water looks idyllic and calm however this can be deceptive as offshore winds will quickly blow you and your paddleboard far out to sea, which can make it extremely tiring and difficult to paddle back to shore.

If you are on a lifeguarded beach, keep an eye out for the orange windsock to see which way the wind is blowing.

Additional tips the RNLI have issued include to have a lesson prior to adventuring out as you can develop your skills, be aware of your location and potential hazards, always go with paddling with a friend as it’s more fun and they can help if you get into difficulty, remember to Float to Live, check the weather forecast and tide times before you head out and be aware conditions can change quickly.

The RNLI also say you should let someone knoe where you’re going and when you’re going, wear suitable clothing for the time of year and if you are launching on a lifeguarded beach, make sure you launch and recover between the black and white chequered flags.