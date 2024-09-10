As the lifeguarding season ends in the North and East the RNLI are encouraging beachgoers to respect the water and follow water safety advice.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North and East RNLI lifeguards completed a successful summer season, which involved a combined 3771 days of patrols across the beaches.

Lifeguarding officially came to an end on Sunday September 8 as the last of the beaches in the region finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the summer of 2024 Lifeguards have been working hard putting preventative measures in place, advising water safety and attending various incidences.

Lifeguard hut at Cayton Bay.

Lifeguards have dealt with casualty care, first aids, missing children and rescues from the sea.

Regional Lead Lifeguard Carl Harris said: “As the season finishes for RNLI lifeguards in the North and East, we are advising people to continue to take care and be aware of the dangers.

“Take note of safety signage at the entrance to the beach which will warn of the local risks and hazards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Check the weather conditions and tide times and consider your capabilities, if in doubt it is better to stay dry and watch the sea than take the risk.

“Ensure you carry a means of contact such as a mobile phone, if you get into trouble or see anyone else in difficulty call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Having company at the beach could help in the event of an emergency so don’t go alone, always allow someone to know where you are heading and an estimated time you will be back.

“We’re aware that cold water dipping is becoming increasingly popular. We strongly advise that you should never do this alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we get further into the winter months and the temperature continues to drop, the risk of cold-water shock will increase.

“Make sure you do not stay in the water for a prolonged period, and that you have means of warming up afterwards.

“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.

“I would like to commend the lifeguards for the phenomenal work they have done throughout the 2024 season and the charity’s 200th anniversary.”