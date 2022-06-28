Road casualties rise across the East Riding – but they are still lower than before pandemic

There were 749 road casualties in the East Riding of Yorkshire in 2021, Department for Transport figures suggest. Photo: PA Images

The coronavirus pandemic saw road casualties drop across Great Britain as drivers stayed at home during lockdowns, but charities have warned the Government must do more tackle an uptick in injuries from traffic accidents.

Provisional figures from the Department for Transport suggest there were 749 road casualties in the East Riding in 2021 – a rise from 648 the year before, but fewer than the 935 in 2019.

More people were killed on the area’s roads last year – 21 people died, while 12 were killed in 2020.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, 169 serious injuries were recorded – an increase on the year before, when 105 people were badly hurt.

National figures show 2,261 children were injured and 33 killed on Britain’s streets last year.

Scott Williams, head of programme delivery at Brake, said every child should have the right to walk in their neighbourhood without fear of traffic or pollution.

“It is vital that children can walk safely in the places where they live.” he added.

Overall, across Great Britain there were 127,967 road casualties in 2021 – an 11% rise on the year before – while 1,560 people were killed.

Of those who died, 686 were car users, but 363 pedestrians and 299 motorcyclists were also killed.

The number of pedal cyclists who lost their lives dropped by 20% from 141 in 2020 to 113 last year.

The RAC said the Government must do more to improve road safety.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “While there has been a decline in road casualties in recent years, any fatality on our roads is a tragedy and our sympathies remain with anyone who has lost a loved one.