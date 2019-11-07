Road closure reminder for those planning to attend Sunday Remembrance service at Oliver's Mount

Remembrance at Oliver's Mount.

The road to Oliver’s Mount from the Filey Road side, Jackson’s Lane, is currently closed to vehicles.

People are advised to access Oliver’s Mount from the Seamer Road side by using Queen Margaret’s Road and Mere Lane. A signed diversion is in place.

Details of Remembrance commemorations are as follows:

Scarborough

Sunday November 10, 9.30am – service of remembrance at Queen Street Methodist Hall involving the joining together and blessing of standards and wreaths, a drumhead ceremony

and poppies falling during the silence period. At 10.30am veterans, standard bearers, wreathcarriers, members of the lifeboat crew and coastguard team, army, air and sea cadets will then

parade down to the harbour for the lifeboathouse service.

Colin Woodhead, who chairs Scarborough RNLI, will make a reading. Music will be played by organist Francis Appleby. The wreaths will be laid out at the lifeboathouse and taken up to the Oliver’s Mount war memorial at 11am.

Monday November 11 – service of remembrance and two-minute silence led by The Royal British Legion Padre, Alma Square.

Filey

Sunday November 10, 9.30am – Remembrance Sunday service at St Oswald’s Church. Standard bearers will assemble at the rear entrance to the church and, after the congregation has assembled, standards will be received at the altar.

The service will be followed by a procession led by Filey Sea Cadets Commanding Officer Ken Lomas to the war memorial where a two-minute silence will be held at 11am, followed by the laying of wreaths.

The service at the Memorial Gardens will be led by Reverend Nigel Chapman. After the Royal British Legion and Town Mayor have laid their wreaths, Richard Walker will call organisations forward for them to lay their wreaths.

Rainbows, Brownies and Girl Guides will form up in Memorial Gardens on the lawn each side of the archway.

Anyone wishing to have their wreaths blessed in church should contact the poppy stands at Dixons or Tesco.

On Armistice Day a two-minute silence will be observed at 11am.

Whitby

Saturday November 9,2.30pm – Service at Whitby Lifeboat Station followed by laying of a wreath at sea

Sunday November 10, 9.30am – Requiem Eucharist at St Hilda’s, West Cliff; 10.45 am – Eucharist at St John’s; 2.30pm – Town Remembrance service at St Mary’s, East Cliff