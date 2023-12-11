Roads closed to traffic and pedestrians in Malton due to heavy flooding
Due to the recent rain fall in the Ryedale Area, County Bridge in Malton is currently closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic due to safety concerns.
North Yorkshire Council’s Highways department have also closed Norton Road (also known as Blackboards) to vehicular traffic as a safety precaution, to allow pedestrians to safely move along the road between Malton and Norton.
A statement on the North Yorkshire Police – Ryedale Facebook page read: “This decision is not taken lightly and is to be reassessed by NYC on Tuesday Morning dependant on the current river levels.”