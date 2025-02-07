Rob van Sante to perform in new Music on the Menu folk sessions at Whitby's Rusty Shears
This winter, the restaurant on Silver Street is adding folk music to the menu on the first Tuesday of the month.
Sessions got under way with a first performance from Lynda Hardcastle and Alan Rose – the next session on Tuesday March 4 will feature music from Rob van Sante.
Admission is free. Singing along is optional.
Organiser Janie Meneely said: “A bit of singing on a Tuesday afternoon is a great pick-me-up for anyone in the low days of winter.
“Whitby is known for its annual summertime folk festival, but the music never really stops.
"With sessions and live music offered somewhere in town on most evenings, we thought we’d offer something in the daylight hours for people who would just like to be out and about for a bit and treat themselves to something a little different.”